“Operation Green Light” waives collection surcharges for overdue traffic tickets, court fines

For one day only, the Lee County Clerk’s Office is offering Saturday hours to the public for “Operation Green Light”. This program allows anyone with a delinquent Lee County traffic ticket or court fine to save money.

If you pay-in-full during the doe day event, the Clerk’s Office will waive the 25 percent collection agency surcharge. Once fees are paid, you have the opportunity to reinstate your driver’s license if there are no other reasons for it to remain suspended.

“We know there are thousands of people with overdue Lee County traffic tickets. As a result, many are driving with suspended licenses,” said Lee County Clerk Linda Doggett. “Operation Green Light is a prime opportunity for them to save money and restore their driving privileges. By opening on a Saturday, we’re making it more convenient for those who need it.”

WHEN: Saturday, Oct 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Mon. Oct 14 through Fri. Oct 18, 7:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lee County Justice Center, 2075 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, 33901

DETAILS: Late fees will not be waived, but anyone paying delinquent tickets during ‘Operation Green Light’ won’t have to pay collection agency surcharge. Only full payments, made in-person, are eligible for the collection agency surcharge waiver. No discounted payments by telephone or online. Clerk of Courts offices throughout Florida, including Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties, are participating in this one-day, statewide event. (For other counties, check participating Clerk of Courts websites for details.)

