LCSO arrests 3 for Fentanyl trafficking

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Thursday in separate incidents, all for trafficking Fentanyl.

On Thursday evening, Intelligence, Gang, and Field Support Unit detectives conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Tamiami Trail and North Airport Road in Fort Myers.

K-9 deputies alerted detectives to the smell of narcotics and the vehicle was searched. Detectives found 4.9 grams of Fentanyl and 2.2 grams of Cocaine inside.

Makeith Crews, 48, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Cocaine. Detectives also say Crews is a convicted felon and documented gang member. He has been arrested 30 times in Lee County.

Across the county, East District deputies conducted a separate traffic stop at Homestead Road and Plaza Drive. When they approached the vehicle, a firearm and baggies of suspected narcotics were in plain view.

Keith Meaney, 39, along with his passenger, 38-year-old Nicole Musker, were detained as deputies searched the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found 16.81 grams of Fentanyl, 40.9 grams of Heroin and two firearms, one of which was previously reported stolen.

Meaney, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Owning a Vehicle for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

Meaney has been arrested more than 20 times in Lee County and has an extensive criminal history to include charges of possessing narcotics, Hit and Run, Robbery, Driving with a Suspended License, Reckless Driving and DUI.

He was recently released from prison in February 2019 after serving eight years for trafficking illegal drugs.

Musker was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Oxycodone. she was arrested and charged for possession of each. She is also a convicted felon and has been arrested 14 times in the county. She’s been charged with numerous narcotics-related charges in the past.

“Let me be crystal clear,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “My team is everywhere, and we’re coming after those who push poison on the streets of Lee County. Citizens will be safe and drug dealers will go to jail.”

Writer: Briana Harvath

