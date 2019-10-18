Khyler Edman to be honored at Charlotte High School’s football game on Friday

Rivals will sideline their competitive spirits at Friday night’s football game to pay tribute to a young hero.

Charlotte High School’s Khyler Edman died three weeks ago while protecting his little sister from a burglar.

Friday’s game against Port Charlotte is dubbed the “Battle of the bridges…”

“We are going to have that rivalry in a way,” said Alexandra Vega, sophomore class president, “but we are also going to have a unification of both communities.”

It’s expected to a moment of reflection.

Charlotte High School Principal Cathy Ccorsaletti said they’re not Tarpon and Pirates during the game, “We certainly are a community that’s just coming together to reflect on the loss of one of our fellow students.”

15-year-old Khyler had connections to both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. He went to middle school in Port Charlotte and attended Charlotte High.

So Friday’s game will feature more than just tackles and touchdowns.

45:05 “We decided that both port charlotte and charlotte would come together as one entity to honor Khyler,” said Stephen Casarella, student government vice president.

Both teams can expect a whiteout with fans on both sides of the field wearing all white in Khyler’s honor.

There will be a moment of silence, and a show featuring paper lanterns, or eco-friendly balloons.

Cheering under the Friday night lights in the “River rumble rivalry..”

For Charlotte County’s teen hero, the tributes honoring Khyler go beyond the game. The school provided all students with bracelets and pins with Khyler’s name.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte High School.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



