Jimmy Rodgers trial: Testimony from Wayne Wright continues: Day 7
Teresa Sievers murder trial resumes Friday morning at 9 a.m. with the defense questioning the confessed co-conspirator, Wayne Wright, about his account of the day Dr. Sievers was killed.
Friday could be the final day of trial involving Jimmy Rodgers. The jury would then begin deliberations.
On Thursday, graphic and disturning testimony from Wright as he testified in the trial against Rodgers.
He says together they killed Dr. Sievers by hitting her in the head repeatedly with a hammer.
Sievers family became visibly shaken listening to what he had to say.
Wright also said the whole plan was Mark Sievers idea, including where and when to murder his wife, Teresa.
Wright has taken a plea deal for the murder.
Watch live video and updates from the courtroom below.
WARNING: This livestream may include graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
NOTE: During a court recess, you will see a state of Florida seal.
On an App? Click HERE to follow live updates.
