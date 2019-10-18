FILE - In this image released Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, by NASA, astronauts Christina Koch, right, and, Jessica Meir pose for a photo on the International Space Station. NASA has moved up the first all-female spacewalk to Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, or Friday because of a power system failure at the International Space Station. (NASA via AP)
FORT MYERS

First all women spacewalk happening at 7:50 AM

Published: October 18, 2019 6:02 AM EDT
Updated: October 18, 2019 6:54 AM EDT

Friday morning, two women will step into history 260 miles above Earth as NASA’s first all-women spacewalk is happening today.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will replace a faulty battery charger in an exterior solar panel during the spacewalk.

It is expected to start about 10 minutes after 8 a.m., and NASA expects it will take 5 or 6 hours to complete.

You can stream the space walk live in the video below.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media