First all women spacewalk happening at 7:50 AM

Friday morning, two women will step into history 260 miles above Earth as NASA’s first all-women spacewalk is happening today.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will replace a faulty battery charger in an exterior solar panel during the spacewalk.

It is expected to start about 10 minutes after 8 a.m., and NASA expects it will take 5 or 6 hours to complete.

You can stream the space walk live in the video below.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know