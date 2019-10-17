WINK News Roundtable 2: Talking SWFL economy and jobs

During out latest roundtable discussion, we continued to hear from Southwest Florida community members about what worries them and maybe even keeps them up at night.

For the second WINK News Roundtable meeting, we focused on the state of our local economy and the job market.

Members of the roundtable discussion said our commercial areas need to attract more than restaurants and retail businesses.

Among round two’s panel were three small business owners who said they hear complaints about a lack of variety and low-paying wages related to the service industry be dominant compared to others.

Questions like does this need to change? And do we need to diversify the economy here? Are among those talked about for roundtable session two.

The full panel again was joined by an immigration attorney, a business owner from Cape Coral, a retired financial adviser, a mother with three children, a small business owner from Collier County and two teachers, one of them who is also a pastor in Immokalee.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

