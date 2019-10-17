Walk with breast cancer survivor Holly Strong at the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk this weekend

This weekend, WINK News is asking you to join us in the fight against breast cancer.

Holly Strong is a survivor, who has a story that will motivate you to join us on Saturday.

Holly Digilarmo has a living room full of mementos that remind her of her journey through battling breast cancer. She says the sight of them brings back so many memories.

“Every day was re-lived from the day of diagnosis,” Holly said.

But the 33 rounds of radiation and 5 months of chemo didn’t stop Holly Strong!

“They said I was very very strong because when I went through chemotherapy I only missed two days of work,” Holly said.

She couldn’t afford to miss work because her family relied on her income. Along with the relentless effort to make it into work almost every day, she had her dark moments during her battle.

She credits the American Cancer Society’s 1-800 hotline for helping her when she started being overcome with chemo-related depression.

“I can say they’ve saved my life really,” Holly said.

The money raised this weekend helps pay for things like the hotline, wigs, rides to chemo therapy, and research to find a cure.

Last year, Holly walked just two days after a chemo round.

“It was just a glory moment and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life,” said Holly.

You can take strides towards helping breast cancer patients right along Holly, this weekend in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Saturday October 19.

So far, Holly has raised $3,400, beating last years amount.

You can find all the information for the event, and how to donate at the WINK News Making Strides Against Breast Cancer page.

