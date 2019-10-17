SWFL foundation aims to begin biggest community conversation with ‘On the Table’

On Thursday, everyone in Southwest Florida is invited to discuss the things that matter—our community.

The Southwest Florida Community Foundation (SWFLCF) is aiming to begin the biggest conversation our community has ever had with “On the Table Southwest Florida.”

On the Table is a community-wide conversation where residents of Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades and Collier counties will spend the day discussing community issues and opportunities.

SWFLCF hopes the event will provide a way for residents to be more civically engaged and committed to the community.

They are looking for just 50 more people to join the already 100+ confirmed to host a few friends and neighbors for On the Table, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17.

It won’t cost you anything to host and it could help make big changes in the community! It’s easy to participate and the Foundation will provide everything you need.

