Nearly 9-foot alligator pulled from pool in Parkland

A 9-foot alligator was caught in a pool at a Parkland home.

The trapper said he had to play with the gator in the water until it became tired, then he carried the reptile out.

Trapper Paul Bedard is known as one of the “gator boys” who rescue alligators from backyards, swimming pools and garages then take them to Everglades Holiday Park.

Author: WPTV Webteam Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know