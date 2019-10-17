Jimmy Rodgers Trial: Testimony continues: Day 6
Jimmy Rodgers trial continues on Thursday as the state anticipates wrapping up by Friday and the defense says they need two more days.
Wednesday’s testimony centered on a timeline for Rodgers before and after the murder.
For the first time we saw a video that appeared to show Wayne Wright and Rodgers on their trip to Florida, the days before Sievers killing.
We also heard from Rodgers ex-girlfriend who told the court, Rodgers expected to make $10,000 from his trip to Florida, from Teresa Sievers’ husband, Mark Sievers.
He also admitted to the murder.
“I asked him if he killed her and he said yeah. I asked him if he shot her with a gun and he said no. I asked him how and he said with a hammer,” said Taylor Shoemaker, Rodgers ex-girlfriend.
Wayne Wright, the man who already pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder in the case, is still expected to testify in this trial.
Court begins again Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.
