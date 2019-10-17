Franklin Park Elementary reopened, 3 in custody following stand off near Ellington Court

The Fort Myers Police Department responded to a possible hostage situation Thursday morning near Ellington Court, officers say.

FMPD says residents were vacated from the house and three subjects were detained. Emergency units have cleared the scene and no injuries were reported.

The situation put Franklin Park Elementary School on lock down as a precautionary measure, but it has since reopened. There was no danger to the students.

Traffic was shut down at the intersections of Henderson and Edison Avenues, but has also reopened to motorists.

Writer: Briana Harvath

