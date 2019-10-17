Driver responsible for the death of Alana Tamplin ordered to pay $1,000 fine

The driver connected to a deadly hit-and-run of a North Fort Myers girl, Alana Tamplin will get off with just a fine.

Thursday morning, a judge required Mary Miller to pay $1,000, and her license is also suspended for 6 months.

She must complete 75 hours of community service and attend a high risk driving course.

12-year old Alana Tamplin was a victim of an hit-and-run while she was near her sister’s bus stop in January, a short distance from her home. The driver fled the scene but then came back a short time later, but no arrest has been made.

MORE: 12-year-old dies in North Fort Myers crash, remembered by siblings

Mary Ann Miller, 62, was driving a 2006 Toyota on the 10000 block of Durrance Rd. near 7 A.M. when she hit Alana Tamplin, 12, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The Toyota was traveling south on Durrance Rd. while Tamplin was walking southbound ahead of the vehicle. The North Fort Myers girl was on the edge of the road, along with her friend, returning to her home after the pair dropped of the victim’s little sister.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know