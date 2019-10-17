Crooks recorded stealing mail from Cape Coral neighbors

Tuesday, neighbors in Cape Coral say thieves were recorded on home surveillance reaching into their mailboxes and then driving off.

Neighbors say they both had their outgoing flags up on their mailboxes at homes along SW 22nd Terrace when a silver four-door car made a stop and reached into mailboxes. Neighbors say they knew something was off when they saw flags to their boxes still up.

Neighbors say they say saw an unknown male and female in the car drive off, and they are still on the run Thursday night.

”When you’re going around and taking stuff from people’s homes and their mailboxes, it’s not okay,” neighbors Vanessa Metzger said.

Metzger said she is glad her neighbor caught mail bandits on camera. Metzger says she has also been the victim of mailbox theft in the past.

”It’s happened to us before. I was actually expecting some checks, and they never came,” Metzger said. “We’ve also had bills taken out of the mailbox.”

Neighbors say they saw the car near their mailboxes, and when one of them went to check, the car raced off down SW 22nd Terr.

The next-door neighbor also noticed mail missing from his mailbox after seeing the strange car at the end of his driveway. He said he felt violated. He added it makes neighbors feel unsafe at home.

A closeup still image from the surveillance video shows a passenger reaching their hand into one of the neighbor’s mailboxes.

More than $200, including a birthday gift card for the neighbor’s father was stolen from the neighbor’s mailbox.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

