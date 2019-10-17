Collier County groups addressing student mental health

David Lawrence Center, Collier County Public Schools and Collier County Sheriff’s Office are partnering together to address issues related to spotting mental health issues, which could also lead to preventing worse-case scenarios involving student shooters on school campuses.

In Collier County, several groups have teamed up to help struggling teens. CEO Nancy Daupinais says David Lawrence Center’s goal is to prevent a crisis like a school shooting from happening.

“We are making sure there is a really good bridge between our treatment services here and what’s occurring in the schools,” Daupinais said.

Collier County Public School says it has a movement going around called #Standup to let kids know they are not alone.

Bob Mitchell in Naples said his grandchildren’s safety and mental health are constantly on his mind.

And the school district says they now have student voice surveys, which students fill out to better let the teachers know how to help.

“It worries me,” Mitchell said. “Because every single time there’s a school shooting, no one has done anything about it. The hamster wheel, it just keeps spinning and spinning.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

