Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces next G-7 summit to be at Trump property

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday that the 2020 G-7 summit of world leaders will be held at Trump National Doral Miami.

The U.S. is responsible for hosting next year’s G-7 summit, and President Trump indicated at the most recent G-7 summit in France that he wanted to hold it at his own private club in Florida. The president has insisted he doesn’t care about profiting from it, even as he advertised the features of Trump National Doral Miami.

Mulvaney said that there were ongoing discussions about whether Mr. Trump would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia was kicked out of the group for annexing Crimea.

“Doral happens to be within Miami, it’s a city, it’s a wonderful place, it’s a very very successful area of Florida,” Mr. Trump said during a press conference at the close of the G-7 summit in France. “It’s very importantly only five minutes from the airport, the airport’s right next door. It’s a big international airport, one of the biggest in the world.”

Major Garrett contributed to this report.

First published on October 17, 2019 / 12:10 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Author: CBS NEWS Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know