Tour for Florida education standards underway

Florida Department of Education has announced the Florida Listening Tour dates and locations.

Collier County hosted the “Florida Standards Listening Tour” for Southwest Florida Wednesday.

In addition to the listening tour, the public can submit feedback on each of the second draft standards individually at www.floridastandardsreview.org or email at [email protected].

Floridians will have the opportunity to offer public input during the Florida Standards Listening tour stops at the below locations with the following remaining dates:

October 17 – Hillsborough County, Jefferson High School

October 21 – St. Johns County, Liberty Pines Academy

October 22 – Hamilton County, Hamilton County High School

October 23 – Walton County, Walton High School

All meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Doors will open at 5:00 pm. For more information, visit the FDEP Florida Standards page.

MORE: FDEP Florida Standards page

In January, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32, eliminating Common Core and paving the way for new standards provided for Florida students. This mandate directed FDEP Commissioner Richard Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through 12 students and provide recommended revisions to the Governor by January 1, 2020.

Department leadership have been in constant communication with over 30 organizations and stakeholders presenting and discussing the standards review process including the Florida Association of District School Superintendents and Florida PTA. Eighty-one Florida school districts and entities are represented and over 74,000 reviews have been submitted by the public.

“Our team has been working tirelessly on the revised draft, and we truly appreciate all of the input we have received from Floridians thus far,” Corcoran said in the press release. “Success is our standard, and we are looking forward to hosting the upcoming listening tour to ensure that Florida has the best academic standards in the nation.”

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know