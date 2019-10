Stop mindless snacking

FORT MYERS, Fla. – According to experts, we make more than 200 food-related decisions every day; most without even thinking about it. Things like boredom, convenience, or even lighting can cause us to overeat.

Registered Dietitian Betsy Opyt discussed the dangerous habit of mindless eating.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Producer: Rachel Rothe

