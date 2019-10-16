‘Spirit of Children’ helps make Halloween fun for kids in the hospital

We are just 15 days away from Halloween, but some kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital got a head start on the holiday.

Happiness helps heal, and happiness was overflowing at the hospital for their Annual Spirit of Children Halloween Party.

Glitter tattoos, decorating pumpkins and picking out costumes, all to put a smile on their sweet faces.

“We can still care for them, provide what they need, but also let them be kids,” said Armando Llechu, the chief administrative officer for Golisano Children’s Services.

A tradition since 2006, Spirit Halloween has helped raise almost $200,000 for the child life department at Golisano.

Chris Breedlove came all the way from Indiana just to support the kids.

“Obviously, they probably wouldn’t like to be in the hospital, so anything to make it a little bit better for them is absolutely something we like to do,” he said.

Kids of all ages enjoyed face painting and picking out the best costumes, including eight-year-old Jake. He suffers from type 1 diabetes and just got to the hospital Tuesday night.

“I know what’s going on, but he doesn’t, so it’s nice to have this so he doesn’t see this,” said Jake’s mom, Amy Hastings.

She knows, hospitals can frighten kids.

“When you get to the hospital, it’s pretty scary, but you saw him, I mean, look at him, he’s fine, he’s happy, he’s got all this stuff too, so it’s good,” she said.

“This isn’t about the hospital, this isn’t about us, the people that work here, it’s about the children we care for,” said Llechu.

As for the kids who can’t leave their room, Llechu says they bring the party to them.

So far, Spirit Halloween has helped raise $191,000 for the hospital. Their goal this year is at least another $10,000.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Briana Harvath

