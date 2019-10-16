Motorcyclist killed and another person seriously injured in 2 separate crashes Wednesday morning

Police responded to two separate crashes Wednesday morning where a motorcyclist was killed and a person was seriously injured after pulling out in front of oncoming traffic.

The first accident happened at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and SW 26th Street. Theresa Hittel, 30, was headed north on Skyline Blvd and attempted to make u-turn into the southbound lane.

Kyle Rush, 29, was on a Suzuki motorcycle heading south in the inside lane when Hittel pulled out in front of him.

Rush’s motorcycle collided with the back of Hittel’s car causing him to go airborne off the bike and landed on the sidewalk next to the road.

Hittel suffered minor injuries and Rush, who was wearing a helmet at the time unfortunately died from his injuries.

In the second crash Cape Coral police responded to this morning, Matthew Cartwright, 21, was at a stop sign attempting to cross the intersection of NE 3rd Court and Diplomat Parkway East.

A Lee County school bus was traveling west on Diplomat Parkway riding beside a Chevrolet utility van driven by Jeffrey Miller Jr., 22. When the bus signaled it was making a right turn on to NE 3rd Court, Cartwright accelerated through the stop sign to cross into the middle lane.

The front of the utility van collided with the front drivers side door of Cartwright’s car, causing him to spin across the center median.

Cartwright suffered serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash and was trauma alert transported to a local hospital.

Miller Jr. suffered no injuries in the crash.

Author: Cape Coral Police Department Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know