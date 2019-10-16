Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Oct. 16

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, two wanted for human trafficking charges.

Alba Guzman (DOB 6/10/1957) has a long list of alias’ including Milena Carbajal, Maria Gomez, Lupita Martinez, and Alba Milesna Torres. She wanted in Collier County for conspiracy to human trafficking, commit human trafficking and deriving support from proceeds of prostitution. Guzman may be in Immokalee, but is also known to frequent LaBelle and Miami.

Jose Leon Senteno (4/25/1971) is also facing human trafficking charges including conspiracy to commit human trafficking, human trafficking and deriving support from proceeds of prostitution. Senteno has been seen in Immokalee and Bonita Springs.

Alberto Cortez (02/24/1984) is wanted for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and not just street sales, but amounts of 400 grams up to 150 kilograms. Be on the lookout for Cortez in Golden Gate or East Naples.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

