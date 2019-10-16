Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser event this weekend

Funding to find a cure, that’s the ultimate goal with this weekend’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk.

Already, money raised has helped local patients fighting the disease. One local breast surgeon, who walks every year, says treatment is more specialized than ever.

“We just found out some new medications were approved to treat advanced estrogen positive breast cancer. New medications have been approved to treat triple negative breast cancer which is a very aggressive form of breast cancer. It’s just fantastic how rapidly things are changing and how much better they’re getting,” Dr. Elizabeth Arguelle of Southwest Florida breast surgery said.

Dr. Arguelles says personalizing treatment like the amount of radiation, chemotherapy and medications a patient needs can be a game changer in fighting the disease.

The event is Saturday, October 19 at the Miromar Outlets. Check in is at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

There is still time to sign up for the event. Just visit the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer page on the WINK News website.

