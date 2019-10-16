Knowlton’s family: Lee Coel negotiates plea deal to avoid jail time, trial

Former Punta Gorda Police Officer Lee Coel has negotiated a plea deal to avoid trial and jail time, according to the family of the victim, Mary Knowlton.

Coel agreed to a deal after he shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a “shoot don’t shoot” demonstration with the Punta Gorda Citizens Academy.

An assistant state prosecutor said they were working a plea deal with defense lawyers and lessen charges to second-degree manslaughter.

Knowlton’s family told WINK News the plea agreement would include 10 years probation, with no prison.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. to determine if the court will accept the negotiated plea, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Knowlton family is going to the courthouse today to fight the deal, saying, “We don’t feel like we’ve gotten good prosecution from the prosecutors. Feel like it’s been pretty biased, like somebody’s tied their hands and can’t do their job.”

He was set to go to trial on October 22, with charges of first-degree manslaughter in Knowlton’s death during that August 2016 demonstration.

Coel used his personal revolver loaded with live rounds instead of blanks. He has since been fired and lost an appeal of his termination.

State attorneys wanted to try Coel based on Culpable Negligence— Reckless Disregard of Human Life, Putting Another Person at Risk of Injury or Death.

Coel participated in at least three Citizen Police Academy classes before the shooting incident, Punta Gorda police said.

