LEE COUNTY

Jimmy Rodgers trial: Testimony continues after call for mistrial denied: Day 5

Published: October 16, 2019 6:45 AM EDT

Wednesday morning the man accused of killing Doctor Teresa Sievers will be back in court as testimony continues.

So far in this trial, Jimmy Rodgers has been denied a mistrial two times. Those two motions for a mistrial centered around testimony from a Lee County lieutenant.

The lieutenant traveled to Illinois and Missouri in July of 2015, where he met Wayne Wright and Jimmy Rodgers.

During a jail house interview Rodgers made a statement to the lieutenant and that caused controversy in the courtroom.

At the time of the statement, Rodgers was in jail on a separate probation violation.

He returns to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

