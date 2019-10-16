Jimmy Rodgers trial: Testimony continues after call for mistrial denied: Day 5
Wednesday morning the man accused of killing Doctor Teresa Sievers will be back in court as testimony continues.
So far in this trial, Jimmy Rodgers has been denied a mistrial two times. Those two motions for a mistrial centered around testimony from a Lee County lieutenant.
The lieutenant traveled to Illinois and Missouri in July of 2015, where he met Wayne Wright and Jimmy Rodgers.
During a jail house interview Rodgers made a statement to the lieutenant and that caused controversy in the courtroom.
At the time of the statement, Rodgers was in jail on a separate probation violation.
He returns to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WARNING: This livestream may include graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
NOTE: During a court recess, you will see a state of Florida seal.
