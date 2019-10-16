Free mental health screenings for kids

A group of counselors is partnering with the Golisano Children’s Museum in Naples Wednesday to educate families and provide free mental health screenings for kids.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

The event will include important information and statistics about children’s mental health, free mental health screenings, mental wellness activities, and games for the students.

Every student that attends will be entered to for a chance to win a prize basket filled with family friendly activities.

WINK News talked to a mother of three who noticed her 6th grader was impulsive and anxious. She says she realized she needed to get him more help than she can provide.

“I think he is going to battle it his whole life. So I’m glad that we got it early and we kind of have some steps and tools to keep it going in the right direction,” said Jessica Buther.

The event came together by a group of young professionals, who decided they wanted to invest in the future generations, so they partnered with NAMI and David Lawrence Center to host the event.

For more information on the event and to register your kid for the free mental health screening click on the link here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

