FMPD officer on leave since 2017 retires amid internal affairs investigation

Amid an internal affairs investigation, an officer for the Fort Myers Police Dept. that has been collecting a paycheck since he went on leave over two years ago, has announced his retirement.

Lt. Melvin Perry, who has worked at the FMPD for 30 years, turned in his letter of intent to retire last week. His retirement was on Oct. 9. Deputy Chief Jeffrey Meyers confirmed Perry’s resignation on Wednesday.

Perry was among four officers who were placed on leave a day before FMPD released a report audit on Feb. 22, 2017, by the Freeh Group International Solutions. Within its 72-pages, the Freeh report made a recommendation to have an outside agency investigate potential misconduct within the police department due to corruption – including murder, drug trafficking and murder.

WINK News previously reported that a second officer, Jason Jackson, and Perry had collected over $360,000 in pay and benefits since being placed on leave over two years ago. While on leave, Perry was demoted from captain to lieutenant.

Randy Henderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, said in April that the amount of money spent on paid leave begs the question that the department should “move on, dismiss the officers, set that aside and move on, hire some others.”

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know