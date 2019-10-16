First responders execute Naples Airport emergency training exercises

Fire, blood, explosions! It is all part of a fake emergency scenario, putting first responders in the tragic scene of a plane crash. Several agencies met at the Naples Airport on Wednesday to practice how to keep you safe.

As first responders made their way around the scene trying to get survivors, some of the fake victims did not make it off the flaming plane alive. The full-scale simulation is meant to prepare first responders when a drastic safety measure needs to be taken.

Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority, told WINK News that our first responders always have to be prepared. “Our chief job is to provide a safe airport for the benefit of the community,” he said.

Even though a severe incident has not happened in decades, the Naples Airport Authority still has to follow Federal Aviation Administration requirements and standards. That can include testing communication and patient care protocols in yearly exercises.

Evaluations were done on-site to keep a watchful eye on the production as it unfolds and observe first responders making quick decisions. The Naples Airport Authority said after these staged exercises, there are usually strengths, but also weaknesses to perfect.

“That this is a best opportunity to seek those areas of improvement out,” Rozansky said. “So when there is or ever should be an actual emergency event and then, we’re right on top of things.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora

