‘Fall Hiring Event’ hosted at FSW main campus

The “Fall Hiring Event” hosted FSW will be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at the FSW Thomas Edison campus in south Fort Myers Thursday.

The event serves as an opportunity for students, professionals and those who are looking for a job, are contemplating another career or have just moved to the area and are looking for work.

Attendees will get to talk face-to-face with recruiters from more than 70 employers in the region that are hiring for both full and part-time jobs and entry to senior-level positions.

For a complete list of employers attending the event, visit the CareerSource Southwest Florida website. It is recommended attendees bring multiple resume copies to share with employers, and remember to dress appropriately.

The event is free to register and attend. Anyone interested in going to the “Fall Hiring Event” can register early at the CareerSource web page.

MORE:

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know