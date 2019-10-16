Scene from the Marathon gas station Tuesday evening. (Credit: WINK News)
Scene from the Marathon gas station Tuesday evening. (Credit: WINK News)
FORT MYERS

Armed robbery at Fort Myers Marathon gas station

Published: October 16, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

A robbery at a Fort Myers Marathon gas station Tuesday evening left victims without cash and smartphones.

The robbery was at the Marathon gas station along Fowler St. around 10 p.m. Concealing their faces behind masks and wearing black shirts, two men in a silver sedan told victims to give them property and money. There was no description of the driver.

According to the Fort Myers Police Dept. press release, after stealing the cash and cellphones from victims, the armed suspects drove away toward Maple Ave. Right now, an investigation is ongoing.

Writer:Michael Mora
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media