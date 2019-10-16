Armed robbery at Fort Myers Marathon gas station

A robbery at a Fort Myers Marathon gas station Tuesday evening left victims without cash and smartphones.

The robbery was at the Marathon gas station along Fowler St. around 10 p.m. Concealing their faces behind masks and wearing black shirts, two men in a silver sedan told victims to give them property and money. There was no description of the driver.

According to the Fort Myers Police Dept. press release, after stealing the cash and cellphones from victims, the armed suspects drove away toward Maple Ave. Right now, an investigation is ongoing.

Writer: Michael Mora

