Scientific study shows firefighters exposed to dangerous chemical in foam

Saving lives, while risking theirs. That’s the job of firefighters.

But it’s not just the flames that are dangerous. There is a toxin called PFAS that is found in the foam that puts out fires.

Many of these foams contain PFAS, which have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and other health issues.

On Tuesday, the Non-Profit Environmental Working Group released a scientific review of studies they say confirms firefighters who use foams with PFAS have “unacceptably” high levels of these chemicals in their blood.

Keep in mind, PFAS have been used in many consumer products for decades; things like fast-food wrappers and stain repellents. The EPA is expected to begin regulating these man-made chemicals by the end of the year.

Reporter: Teri Evans

Writer: Briana Harvath

