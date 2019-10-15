Petition seeks to change Halloween to last Saturday of October

A man has created an online petition in his quest to change Halloween to a set day in October.

He suggests rather than it remain on the 31 of October, landing on week days year after year, to have All Hallow’s Eve be observed every year on the last Saturday of the month.

Do you agree with this opinion and movement?

For more information and to show support, click here for the petition voting in favor of a change to the candy-filled celebration.

For those who prefer Halloween to continue to be observed on the 31, there is a competing petition available here, where anyone can show support for the day ghosts, goblins and ghouls have their fun.

