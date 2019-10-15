Making it easier for students to receive Financial Aid loans

It’s becoming harder to pay for college and students in Florida are racking up debt faster than anywhere else, with the average borrower owing around $23K in loans.

The Lee County School District is working to make it easier for students by helping take some of the confusion out of the process with a series of family seminars starting Tuesday night.

You can view the full schedule of the Financial Aid Nights here.

To see if you qualify for financial aid loans you can apply at the FAFSA website here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

