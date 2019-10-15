Lee County court worker with Down syndrome says it’s his dream job

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. We spoke to a Southwest Florida member of the community who shows others nothing can stop individuals from reaching their goals.

Casey O’Halloran has Down syndrome and has spent nearly two decades working at the Lee County Courthouse.

“What I do is I deliver files to the judges, and the judges make the decisions,” O’Halloran said.

O’Halloran works in various departments at the courthouse, including family court services and the domestic violence unit.

“To be honest with you, my favorite department is everything really,” O’Halloran said.

O’Halloran says he has been performing his dream job for the last 18 years, and he also shares a legacy with his family members who work in the justice system.

“It’s in my blood really because instead of being an attorney, I get to work for the court,” O’Halloran said. “I got four attorneys in my family.”

O’Halloran’s father is a career attorney, and O’Halloran says he taught him nothing can stop him from achieving his goals.

“People with disabilities can have a job,” O’Halloran said. “I believe that they can be independent.”

O’Halloran continues to be a valued member at the Lee County Courthouse. Directors at the courthouse say O’Halloran has seen significant growth in his role over the course of career in Lee County.

“We’ve expanded duties since when he first started,” said Sheila Jerome, the civil family division director. “He does get to visit a lot of different people and experience a lot of different things, so he’s pretty well known around the courthouse.”

O’Halloran said he hopes to inspire others with Down syndrome to try to live independent lives. And he wants to teach people to give those with disabilities a chance.

“I don’t think of myself as man with Down syndrome,” O’Halloran said. “I’m just a man with a tie on who walks and takes his wife on date nights.”

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know