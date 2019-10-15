Jimmy Rodgers trial: Court continues after ending abruptly on Monday
We could be seeing the groundwork laid for an appeals process in the Jimmy Rodgers trial for the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, if a conviction is made.
On Monday, court ended abruptly after the defense argued they had not been given access to some of the evidence presented.
They also objected when a witness referred to hand-written notes instead of legal documents. They said they had not been given access to the notes before the trial.
Local legal expert and law professor, Pamella Seay says the defense could use both of these situations to possibly win appeal.
“If the state failed to turn over the information, that could be a reversible error. That could be grounds for an appeal,” Seay said.
Seay also says objections will be common throughout the trial. If the defense does not make objections against evidence or witnesses now, they will not be able to make appeals later, if convictions are made.
You can follow the Live Twitter feed updates here.
