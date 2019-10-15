How to watch the Democratic presidential debate in Ohio

How to watch the Democratic debate Tuesday

8 to 11 p.m. ET Location: Otterbein University – Westerville, OH

Otterbein University – Westerville, OH TV Channel: CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International

CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International





Which candidates qualified for the debate?

Twelve of the top Democratic presidential primary candidates take the stage Tuesday for the fourth Democratic debate of the 2020 campaign season. The debate, co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times, is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

Here are the candidates who have qualified to appear at the October debate:

Joe Biden, former vice president Cory Booker, New Jersey senator Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Kamala Harris, California senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator Tom Steyer, businessman Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator Andrew Yang, entrepreneur Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman

How do the Democratic candidates qualify for the debate?

The criteria to qualify for the October debate are the same as the criteria for the September debate. Each candidate must reach at least 2% in four qualifying polls and raise money from 130,000 unique donors.