Google is set to launch the Pixel 4

Google kicked off its big product event in New York on Tuesday by teasing an update to its wireless headphones and new details about its upcoming gaming service.

The company unveiled Pixel Buds, its answer to Apple’s AirPods, boasting five hours on a single charge and 24 hours via a wireless charging case. The earbuds, which sits in the ear canal, come in an assortment of colors.

The Pixel Buds will cost $179 when it launches next spring.

Google also announced Google Stadia, its video game streaming service, will launch on November 19, allowing users to play games directly over Wi-Fi from any TV with a Chromecast device, a Pixel phone or Chrome browser.

Google is expected to officially announce its next-generation smartphone, the Pixel 4, at the event.

For months, gadget blogs and even Google itself have teased so many photos and videos and details about the phone that one prominent tech publication called it “the most-leaked phone ever.” The company has been working overtime to generate buzz for its Pixel line, which occupies less than 1% of the global smartphone market, according to IDC’s worldwide quarterly mobile phone tracker, but has generated a cult-like following over the years.

The Pixel, which is a largely niche product due to relatively high pricing and limited distribution, is expected to finally trade in its one rear camera for two — a move in line with most smartphones on the market.

It will likely come in standard and XL sizes and feature a Soli radar chip to enable more secure facial recognition and air gestures, as demoed in a video promo on YouTube. Photos have circulated of the Pixel 4 in various colors, including a new orange that was featured in a giant Times Square billboard promoting the launch event.

Beyond the Pixel, Google is expected to show off a 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop called the Pixelbook Go, a Google Watch and an update to its Nest Mini speaker system.

Author: CNN Business

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know