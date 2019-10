Fatal crash in Lehigh Acres leaves roadblock in place

At least one person has died from a crash in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday.

The crash was along Jaguar Blvd. between Pine Cove Dr. and Holmes Ave. in Lehigh Acres around 5:40 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there is a roadblock in place.

Avoid the route, if possible.

Writer: Michael Mora

