FORT MYERS

Editorial: Fort Myers city council approves purchase of building for FMPD

Published: October 15, 2019 10:40 AM EDT
Updated: October 15, 2019 10:50 AM EDT

WINK editorials are produced by an editorial board and independent from news operations. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of WINK, WINK News, or Fort Myers Broadcasting management and employees.

You can send your responsible opposing points of view to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Be advised that WINK, at its sole discretion, may choose to share your comment or complaint on-air as part of a WINK Editorial.

Watch the commentary above.

Author: WINK Editorial
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media