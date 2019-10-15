Construction to start at I-75 and Corkscrew Rd. in Lee County Wednesday

Get ready, drivers!

Florida Dept. of Transportation has plans for the interchange at Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Rd in Lee County to make traffic safer and faster. But, for drivers, traffic is likely to get worse before it improves.

FDOT will begin work on that interchange on Wednesday. Some of you know it as exit 123. The $8.6 million project will increase traffic for a while to reduce the congestion permanently.

Elaine Imp gives the plan the green light. “We’ll just have to grin and bear it,” she said. “We should all be willing to make the sacrifice.” But Imp acknowledges that it is hard to imagine traffic becoming worse than its present state.

Drivers will have to figure out a way to handle the added stress until Spring 2021. FDOT said there would be two turn lanes onto the ramps going both ways. Those ramps will be longer to give you more time to stop and speed up. Additionally, there will be new traffic signals and lights on the ramps.

FDOT said if you choose not to take another route, make sure to give yourself extra time to get through the interchange. Work will happen all day. Lane closures will occur between 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tracy Wathen agrees with Imp that the construction work is worth it. But Wathen questions whether in season is the best time to start the project. “I’m sure this fall it’s going to be tremendously backed up,” he said, “to a point that will be frustration.”

Wathen told WINK News that with the traffic becoming worse, those frustrated behind the wheel could be more of a safety risk for other drivers. “Crazy bad in the morning,” Wathen said. “Very bad accidents happen quite frequently.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know