Collier County Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATM

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the person responsible for stealing an ATM from Captain Jack’s Airboat Tours.

According to CCSO Facebook post, they are asking for the public’s help finding the thieves who stole an ATM from the airboat tour business in Everglades City.

Detectives said at least two suspects stole the ATM from Captain Jack’s Airboat Tours at 905 Dupont St. from approximately 4:05 a.m. to 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 10. The ATM was located outside the business and was bolted to the ground.

Detectives said the suspects used two different forklifts stolen from nearby businesses to move the ATM from Captain Jack’s to a nearby dock where they loaded it onto a small jon boat and disappeared to the south.

The ATM has not been recovered.

An investigation continues.

Detectives are seeking any information that would help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Author: Collier County Sheriff's Office Writer: Lincoln Saunders

