Breast cancer prevention & treatment

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in women worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer death. Thanks to continued efforts of breast cancer awareness and early detection, it is more treatable and manageable than ever.

We sat down with Lee Health Oncologist Dr. Venkata Parsa to talk about breast cancer, prevention and survivorship.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Rachel Rothe

