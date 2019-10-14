Taco Bell beef products recalled nationwide, may contain metal shavings

Kenosha Beef International, based in Columbus, Ohio, is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products for Taco Bell nationwide that may contain metal shavings and other materials.

The seasoned beef items were were produced on various dates from Sept. 20, 2019 to Oct. 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall. Click here for all product labels subject to recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 10130” on the case. These items were shipped to five distribution centers. From there, they were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Dennis Vignieri, president and CEO, Kenosha Beef International, at (262) 859-2272, ext. 1205.

For more information, see the full USDA press release.

Writer: WINK News

