Suspect wielding a knife robs Englewood Domino’s Pizza

Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a Domino’s Pizza in Englewood Monday afternoon.

The robbery was at a Domino’s Pizza at 3502 N Access Rd. in Englewood around 12:25 p.m. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release, the suspect wielded a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect is likely between the ages of 30 to 40 and has facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the robbery, per the release.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact CCSO. You can anonymously submit a tip through its mobile app or call 941-639-2101 and request to speak to a major crimes detective.

Writer: Michael Mora

