New clues in suspicious deaths of two Cape Coral women

Two Lee County police departments may be connecting the deaths of two women to a person they consider a violent man. Yet, with the suspect behind bars, there does not seem to be an urgency to file formal charges.

In the last hour, WINK News has received a home surveillance video of a black car speeding by the neighborhood of Diane Ruiz. The car is seen around the same time the mother of two disappeared last Monday.

Investigators said that the car belonged to Kristine Melton – the woman found dead in her home about an hour later. But right now, Wade Wilson, 25, is not facing murder charges.

Both Fort Myers and Cape Coral police departments believe Wilson is a violent man. Wilson is in jail on Monday evening. He faces charges of domestic violence, burglary and theft in both cities.

Wilson is also a person of interest for the Cape Coral Police Dept. in the murders of Ruiz, 43, and Melton, 35. But, the state attorney has not charged him with those crimes.

Donald Holder, who lives in the neighborhood where police found Ruiz’s body, is also a member at the Moose Lodge, where the victim was working before her death.

“Everybody’s still kind of numb from it,” Holder said. “I mean this is Cape Coral. That’s not supposed to happen around here.”

Bill Masters lives in the same neighborhood as Melton. Masters said he and his neighbors are shocked. He is grateful police are taking their time to get answers.

“It’s just a painstaking process that they have to go through,” Masters said. “And a lot of people want to see quick justice.”

Dr. David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, told WINK it could be months before police charge Wilson with the murders.

But Thomas said, fortunately, police and the state attorney’s office have the luxury of time. Right now, Wilson is already under arrest and sitting behind bars.

“So you can tie all the physical evidence, so you can tie that into the DNA, so there’s no if and or buts about it,” Thomas said. “There’s no getting out of it. It’s a slam dunk case.”

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Michael Mora

