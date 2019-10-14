FORT MYERS
Jimmy Rodgers trial: Witness testimony continues: Day 3
Monday morning jurors will hear more testimony surrounding Dr. Teresa Siever’s death.
On Friday, prosecutors showed a jumpsuit they say Jimmy Rodgers wore when he killed Teresa Sievers.
They say his girlfriend led them to the discarded clothing on a Missouri highway.
Attorneys focused on text messages on Rodgers’ phone that sparked an issue whether or not it could be used as evidence.
However, the judge okayed texts that were told will prove to be vital in the case. Detectives made a point to show texts from Jimmy Rodgers to his boss to indicate he made his way to Florida.
The trial continues at 8:30 a.m.
