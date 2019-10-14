Accused killer Jimmy Rodgers in Lee County court ahead of his trial for the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers in 2015 in Bonita Springs. Credit: WINK News.
FORT MYERS

Jimmy Rodgers trial: Witness testimony continues: Day 3

Published: October 14, 2019 8:07 AM EDT
Updated: October 14, 2019 8:18 AM EDT

Monday morning jurors will hear more testimony surrounding Dr. Teresa Siever’s death.

On Friday, prosecutors showed a jumpsuit they say Jimmy Rodgers wore when he killed Teresa Sievers.

They say his girlfriend led them to the discarded clothing on a Missouri highway.

Attorneys focused on text messages on Rodgers’ phone that sparked an issue whether or not it could be used as evidence.

However, the judge okayed texts that were told will prove to be vital in the case. Detectives made a point to show texts from Jimmy Rodgers to his boss to indicate he made his way to Florida.

The trial continues at 8:30 a.m.

You can follow the Live Twitter feed updates here.

 

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media