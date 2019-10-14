He’s 8 years old and weighs 88 pounds. Yet Jayden Millauro managed to catch a 692-pound shark

An eight-year-old boy reeled in a 314-kilogram (692-pound) tiger shark on a fishing trip with his dad in Australia — possibly setting a new world record.

Jonathan Millauro and his son Jayden came across the shark last week in waters about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Sydney, off the coast of New South Wales, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

“The adrenaline was pumping from the moment we all spotted the shark at the boat,” Millauro told Nine News.

Jayden, who only weighs about 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds), managed to reel in the shark with a 15-kilogram (33 pound) fishing line, while one of the other men on board held onto his harness.

“I was trying to hold myself by pushing off the wall in the boat,” Jayden told Nine News.

The youngest member of the local Port Hacking Game Fishing Club, Jayden first learned how to fish at 18 months old, according to Nine News — and the shark was his biggest catch by far. But they didn’t realize quite how big until they returned to shore and weighed it.

The record for the International Game Fish Association’s junior and smallfry category is a 312-kilogram (687 pounds) tiger shark caught by Ian Hissey in 1997. Jayden now needs to get his catch officially verified to set a new mark.

Tiger sharks — among the largest sharks in the ocean, weighing up to 680 kilograms (1,500 pounds) — are not a protected species in Australia.

Author: CNN

