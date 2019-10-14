Fort Myers drivers are among the best in America, study says

A new report ranks Fort Myers among the 10 best driving cities in America.

The report by QuoteWizard, an internet marketing company that seeks to simplify insurance shopping, ranks the best and worst drivers in the country. It used data from millions of insurance quotes from 75 cities across the country, factoring incidents like speeding tickets, DUIs and accidents.

In the rankings for best drivers, Fort Myers, #9, was not the only Florida city among the top 10. Miami was ranked #4. The city claiming the top spot in the country was Detroit, Michigan.

The worst driving city in 2019 is Portland, Oregon. It is followed by Boise, Idaho, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Access the full results here.

Writer: Michael Mora

