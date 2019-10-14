FMPD begins accreditation process on Monday

Is the Fort Myers Police Department doing enough to keep your streets safe? Today a team of examiners will be looking to see if the department meets national standards for accreditation.

The accreditation process is rigorous, and over the coming days the examiners will look to see if the department is complying with 395 standards for things like their, code of ethics, use of force, and how officers are held accountable and disciplined.

All of those issues are in the spotlight within this department.

The most recent, Captain Jay Rodriguez, a supervisor who was arrested just weeks ago and is now facing prostitution charges.

Before that, accusations of sex and tainted arrests involving an informant with the police department.

All of these incidents, among others placed the department in the spotlight so much it was recommended they hire and Inspector General.

The high paying position was filled by Donald Oswald, who will take over next week.

The accreditation lasts for four years, and during that time the police department will continuously have to submit annual reports and participate in web assignments.

The city also has a role to play in this process. There is a public hearing with a accreditation team where Fort Myers residents can tell them what they think.

The hearing is on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the department headquarters. For more information you can visit the Fort Myers Police Department website here.

