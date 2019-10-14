Cape Death Cases: Person of interest makes bombshell jailhouse phone calls

Earlier Monday, Wade Wilson made several bombshell jailhouse phone calls to his now ex-girlfriend, Melisa Montanez.

WINK News Investigative Reporters Allison Gormly and Lauren Sweeney stopped by to see Montanez, and found Montanez on the phone with Wilson, who was calling her from a recorded Lee County Jail phone line.

Cape Coral detectives say Wade is a person of interest in the deaths of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

During that call, Wilson told Montanez about the murders of two women and why he did it.

Throughout the conversation, Wilson professed his love to Montanez, pleading with her to stick by him.

“You’re the best thing in my life ever,” Wilson said to Montanez over the phone.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t even know what’s going on,” Montanez responded.

“Even after this, you’re still the best thing ever,” Wilson said. “You know that.”

Montanez called police last Monday after she says Wilson went to her business and beat her up. That violent attack allegedly happened the same day Melton’s body was found in her Cape Coral home, and the same day Ruiz went missing before investigators also found her body.

Montanez agreed to go on camera for the interview and if we promised to hide her face.

Montanez said she believes Wade is dangerous, to which we replied, why?

“Well he just killed two people,” Montanez said.

“He just said he felt like killing her. Like, that’s not normal,” Montanez said.

We couldn’t reach Wilson for comment because he’s still behind bars, and he doesn’t have an attorney listed.

Wilson has not been charged in the deaths of the two Cape Coral women, but he’s facing burglary and battery charges.

Reporter: Allison Gormly



