Cape Coral reminds residents to follow water schedule ahead of approaching dry season

Cape Coral is reminding its residents of a mandatory 2-day watering schedule for irrigation due to a lack of rain fall as we head towards the dry season.

The city says Code Compliance will be increasing enforcement efforts of the city’s watering schedule during the dry season. Just last week, 83 illegal watering cases were reported, and with the canal levels lower than normal for this time of year, conservation is important.

Setting automatic timers to water 20-30 minutes in each zone should provide adequate irrigation for residential lawns. Hand watering also is allowed at any time. Residents who need help setting their timers can call 3-1-1, and the City may be able to provide assistance.

The two-day watering schedule applies to all residents whether they use the City’s dual-water system or private wells for irrigation. The watering days and hours depend on the last number of the home address.

Here is the two-day schedule in effect year-round for all of Cape Coral:

Monday and Friday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 0

Monday and Friday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 1

Wednesday and Saturday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 3 and 5

Wednesday and Saturday:4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 7 and 9

Thursday and Sunday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 2 and 4

Thursday and Sunday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 6 and 8

Non-residential, duplexes and other multi-family units can water on Monday and Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know