Scene of Englewood Home Depot, where authorities are responding to a suspicious package at the home improvement store's garden center Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
ENGLEWOOD

Authorities responding to suspicious package at Englewood Home Depot

Published: October 14, 2019 4:53 PM EDT
Updated: October 14, 2019 4:58 PM EDT

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Fire & EMS are responding to a Home Depot in Englewood, where there is a report of a suspicious package Monday.

According to CCSO, law enforcement is on scene of the home improvement’s stores garden center along the 12000 block of S McCall Road, where a suspicious item is said to be located.

The Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad is reportedly responding to the scene as well.

The Home Depot has been evacuated.

