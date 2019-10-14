Authorities responding to suspicious package at Englewood Home Depot

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Fire & EMS are responding to a Home Depot in Englewood, where there is a report of a suspicious package Monday.

According to CCSO, law enforcement is on scene of the home improvement’s stores garden center along the 12000 block of S McCall Road, where a suspicious item is said to be located.

The Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad is reportedly responding to the scene as well.

The Home Depot has been evacuated.

Englewood Home Depot Evacuated – Suspicious Item in Garden Center https://t.co/vIAHJcMTuv pic.twitter.com/whzoiK77cF — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) October 14, 2019

Writer: WINK News

